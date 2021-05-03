Chi-cheemaun to stay put for now

Looks like the Chi-cheemaun won't be leaving Owen Sound's harbour this Friday, May 7 as scheduled.

The Big Canoe was to have left for its summer port of Tobermory this week and begin its sailing season to South Bay Mouth.

The Ministry of Transportation says it will delay the start of the season until further notice.

In a release issued April 30th, the Ministry says they're monitoring the situation and will provide an update by May 21st - that's the day before the current stay at home order was to have ended.

All reservations made between May 7th and the 21st have been cancelled and customers will be contacted and asked to reschedule.

The release from the MTO says the province’s priority is to protect the health and well-being of Ontarians and prevent the spread of COVID-19, which is why Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) has delayed the start of the season.



