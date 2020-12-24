CHILD RETURNED AFTER ABDUCTION ON SAUGEEN FIRST NATION

On December 23, 2020 at 8:17 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a child abduction that had just occurred on Eagle Street, on the Saugeen First Nation Reserve.

The investigation revealed a suspect had broken into a residence, took a young child and fled. The victim's parents pursued the suspect and regained custody of their child. The suspect fled the scene.

Officers conducted a search of the area with the assistance of members of the West Region Emergency Response Team. The suspect was located and taken into custody.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged Nathaniel KAHGEE, 26 years-of-age, from Saugeen First Nation, ON with the following offences:

Abduction of a person under 14, section 28(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada (CCC)

Break and enter a dwelling house - commit indictable offence, section 348(1)(b) CCC

The accused has been remanded into custody, following a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on December 24, 2020.

