City Commits $95,000 in Funding for Local Businesses through Community Improvement Plan
Owen Sound, Ontario
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
On February 8, 2021, City Council adopted the 2021 budget and endorsed a $95,000 investment in grants to support local businesses.
Business owners looking to enhance accessibility features at their current operations can apply for the City’s new Accessibility Improvement Grant Program, which can be used to install accessible ramps, parking spaces, and doors, among other eligible expenses. Grants in the amount of fifty percent (50%) of eligible costs, to a maximum of $10,000 per applicant are available.
A new Start-up Space Leasehold Improvement Grant Program is also available for new businesses and start-up companies looking to set-up-shop within the City’s Downtown. The program supports entrepreneurs in undertaking permanent interior improvements to suit their business. Fifty percent (50%) of eligible costs, to a maximum of $1,500 per applicant are available.
The City continues to offer a Façade and Structural Improvement Grant Program to Downtown business owners looking to enhance the exterior appearance of their storefronts.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis until all funding has been distributed. For more information or to apply, visit owensound.ca/planning or contact the Planning & Heritage Division at 519-376-4440 ext. 1250 or email planning@owensound.ca
Quote:
Our Community Improvement Plan offers great support to new and current business owners through grant programs, such as interior improvements, accessibility, façade improvement, and heritage preservation. – Mayor Ian Boddy
Quick Facts:
- City of Owen Sound Council adopted a new Community Improvement Plan for the City in December of 2020 with a suite of 12 grant programs.
- The City’s Façade and Structural Improvement Grant Program has assisted over 27 Downtown businesses and property owners to improve their storefronts since 2017.
