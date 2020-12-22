City of Owen Sound Closures and Services Update

City Closures and Services Update



Owen Sound, Ontario – Tuesday, December 22, 2020 – In light of the announcement from the Provincial Government on Monday, December 21, the City of Owen Sound is providing an update on the impacts to City facilities and services effective Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. for 28 days.

City Hall will be closed to the public, re-opening Monday, January 25, 2021.

Building/Planning/Clerks/Finance Services

Building and Planning Services will be maintained throughout the closure. Applications will be accepted electronically or via the drop-box at the east entrance of City Hall.

Online payment services are available for tax and utility payments.

Marriage Licenses, Civil Ceremonies, and Commissioning will not be available during the closure.

Council, Committee, and DIA Board Meetings will be held virtually during the 28 days.

Recreation/Parks/Open Spaces

The Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre will be closed.

The walking program at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre has been suspended.

The Harrison Park Good Cheer Rink will be closed to the public. Further evaluation will take place in the new year in consultation with Public Health.

City parks and trails remain open for recreational activity.

Public Works

The Public Works facility at 1900 20 th Street East will be closed to the public.

Street East will be closed to the public. Water, Wastewater, Waste Management, and Snow Removal Services will continue as normal.

Bag Tags for curbside waste collection remain available at several locations. Individual Bag Tags are available at the Transit Terminal.

Transit Services are unaffected by the announcement. The 10-passenger limit remains. Riders must always wear a face covering (mask) while riding.

Emergency Services

Owen Sound Police Services and Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services provided to residents are not impacted, however, their buildings are closed to the public.

The City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, and work diligently with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit to respond appropriately.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts:

The City’s Emergency Operations Team meets weekly.

The Emergency Operations Team is comprised of Owen Sound Police Services, Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services, Grey Bruce Health Unit, and City Staff.

