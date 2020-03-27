City of Owen Sound declares State of Emergency

In accordance with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, today the City of Owen Sound declared a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mayor Ian Boddy declared the emergency at 9:00AM as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic that is impacting residents and the services the City provides.

The City will continue to provide essential services as it has from the start of the pandemic. By declaring a State of Emergency, it allows:

The City to share resources such as personnel and equipment with the Province, Grey County, and other lower tier municipalities;

The City to emphasize and support the order made on Thursday, March 26th by Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Ian Arra that international travelers self-isolate and avoid non-essential travel to and from Owen Sound and within Grey and Bruce Counties.

COVID-19 continues to be an issue across Ontario and the number of cases is growing.

Locally, the Grey Bruce Health Unit confirm 6 cases and is concerned about spread of the virus in our communities if people continue to take the recommendations to stay home lightly.

Mayor Ian Boddy urged the community to do as much as they can to stop the spread of this virus.

The Mayor supports the Medical Officer of Health in asserting the federal requirement for quarantine for all individuals returning from travel and his recommendation to suspend non essential travel to and from Bruce and Grey Counties to protect the health and safety of all residents and visitors.

Earlier this week the Province ordered all non-essential businesses to close to further contain the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Owen Sound supports this action and will continue to implement recommendations from the Province and the Medical Officer of Health.

Every interaction that does not take place helps in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.