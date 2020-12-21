City of Owen Sound Holiday Curbside Waste Collection
Garbage and recycling collection over the holidays will adjust slightly for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Waste collection services normally scheduled for:
West Side Collection - Friday, December 25, 2020, will occur Monday, December 28, 2020
East Side Collection - Friday, January 1, 2021, will occur Monday, January 4, 2021
All real Christmas trees from residents of Owen Sound can be disposed of at the Owen Sound Composting Facility located at 2800 28th Street East free of charge.
Please make sure your tree can be recycled properly by following our simple guidelines:
- Remove all ornaments, decorations, lights, and tinsel
- Do not leave your tree in a plastic bag
- No artificial trees can be accepted
- Trees sprayed with snow foam cannot be accepted
For more information, please contact Cassandra Cesco at 519-376-4440 ext. 3223 or email at ccesco@owensound.ca.
Quick Facts:
- There are many ways you can reduce how much waste you generate during the holidays.
- The City diverted 1,881 tonnes of recycling in 2019 from landfills.
