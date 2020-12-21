City of Owen Sound Holiday Curbside Waste Collection

Garbage and recycling collection over the holidays will adjust slightly for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Waste collection services normally scheduled for:

West Side Collection - Friday, December 25, 2020, will occur Monday, December 28, 2020

East Side Collection - Friday, January 1, 2021, will occur Monday, January 4, 2021

All real Christmas trees from residents of Owen Sound can be disposed of at the Owen Sound Composting Facility located at 2800 28th Street East free of charge.

Please make sure your tree can be recycled properly by following our simple guidelines:

Remove all ornaments, decorations, lights, and tinsel

Do not leave your tree in a plastic bag

No artificial trees can be accepted

Trees sprayed with snow foam cannot be accepted

For more information, please contact Cassandra Cesco at 519-376-4440 ext. 3223 or email at ccesco@owensound.ca.

