City of Owen Sound limiting services in wake of stay at home order

Over 36 hours, 70 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Grey-Bruce. Residents are implored to stay home and only leave for essential reasons such as:

Getting groceries or medication.

Medical appointments.

Childcare services.

Work that cannot be done remotely.

Exercise or walking pets with members of your household.

Supporting vulnerable community members.

City Hall remains closed to the public and any employee with the ability to work from home is required to do so.

Effective Thursday, April 15 at noon until Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. only critical operations and essential work will take place.

Emergency Services

Owen Sound Police Services and Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services provided to residents are not impacted.

The police station will remain open for emergencies and where persons are required to report to the station pursuant to a court order. For all other reasons, please call ahead before visiting. Residents of Owen Sound requiring criminal record checks are encouraged to use the portal on the police services website.

Finance & Building Services

Online payment services remain available for tax and utility payments.

Only critical and essential building inspections will be provided with limited interaction between staff and the public.

Culture/Recreation/Parks

Parks staff will be limited over the five days with no interaction between staff and the public.

Parks and trails remain open; however, all public washrooms are closed and the use of recreational amenities such as playground equipment is strongly discouraged as it encourages gathering and contact with members of people outside your home.

Curbside pick-up at the North Grey Union Public Library has been suspended until April 20.

The Owen Sound Farmers’ Market will be closed this Saturday, April 17. Online store hours have been extended until noon Friday for curbside pickup on Saturday.

Public Works

Water, Wastewater, and Waste Management services will continue with limited staffing levels during the five days.

Transit Services are unaffected by the announcement. The 10-passenger limit remains. Riders must always wear a face covering (mask) while riding.

Working with the Grey Bruce Public Health Unit, the City of Owen Sound will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely and be re-evaluated on Monday, April 19.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts: