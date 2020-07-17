City of Owen Sound warns of possible phone interruptions on Saturday
On Saturday, July 18, 2020 the City of Owen Sound's Information Technology Department will be performing required maintenance the City's phone system at its facilities.
During the maintenance period of 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM, callers may experience times where their calls are not answered. If an outage is to occur, it is expected to last between five and twenty minutes at a time.
If your call is an emergency related to City services and you are unable to get through to the appropriate department, please continue to call back until you are connected with the appropriate person.
We ask that callers refrain from calling to leave voicemails during the maintenance period to ensure no calls are missed.
911 emergency services are unaffected by the maintenance.
