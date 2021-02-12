City Partners with Safe ’n Sound to Extend Emergency Shelter Services
Media Advisory
Owen Sound, Ontario
Friday, February 12, 2021
Due to COVID-19, City facilities that are typically available as Warming Centres during cold temperatures are not available for public use at this time.
Recognizing the importance of residents having a safe place to seek shelter, the City has partnered with Safe n’ Sound to extend operating hours from February 12 – 14. Safe ’n Sound will now operate on Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Emergency shelter services are provided by the County of Grey through YMCA Housing Services. Those seeking emergency shelter are encouraged to contact YMCA Housing Services at 519-371-9230. Safe ’n Sound also provides emergency shelter services. Those requiring support may call 519-470-2222 between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
Residents are encouraged to protect themselves from the cold and to dress warmly, stay dry, seek shelter, and plan ahead.
Residents requiring assistance are also reminded to call 211 for additional warming centres or emergency shelter information. 211 is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
For more information, please contact Pam Coulter, Director of Community Services at 519-376-4440 ext. 1252 or email to pcoulter@owensound.ca.
Quick Facts:
- Safe ’n Sound Grey Bruce is located at 310 8th Street East in Owen Sound.
- 211 is a Community and Social Services Helpline.
-30-
