City police kept busy this week on warrant arrests

On Monday February 22nd at about 2:00 p.m. uniformed officers attended a lower westside residence within the city and determined that a male who was wanted on a Bench Warrant was present. As a result, the 34-year-old man originally from the Wiarton area was taken into custody, held for a court appearance on February 23rd and was released later that day.

On Monday, just before 2:30 p.m. members of the Criminal Investigation Branch observed an Owen Sound male in the 200 block of 9th Street East. The 32-year-old man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody a short distance away. The male was further charged in unrelated matters which included Break, Enter & Commit, Theft and Attempt Break & Enter. The male made his court appearance on February 23rd and was subsequently remanded into custody.

On Tuesday February 23rd just before 7:30 a.m. police responded to a downtown residential location with respect to an unwanted person. Upon arrival a 32-year-old Meaford resident was taken into custody on the strength of two outstanding warrants. The warrants were in relation to the offences of Theft of Mail, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and the allegation of a breach of his Conditional Sentence Order. The man made his first court appearance later that morning and was remanded into custody.

On Tuesday just before 8:30 a.m. a 36-year-old Owen Sound woman was arrested on the strength of a Committal Warrant and made her first appearance in court later that morning. The woman entered into a Release Order before the Justice of the Peace and was released later that day.

Later that day just before 4:30 p.m., a 53-year-old Cargill man was taken into custody on the strength of two warrants, which involved the offences of Operation While Impaired, Fail or Refuse to Comply with Breath Demand and Drive Motor Vehicle with Cannabis in Open Baggage. The male will make his court appearance on Wednesday February 24th, 2021.