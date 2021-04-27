CLARKSBURG RESIDENT CELEBRATES $1 MILLION ENCORE WIN

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Venecia Bautista Taveras of Clarksburg. Venecia matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the April 16, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million! Venecia also won $5 on another one of her ENCORE selections, bringing her total winnings to $1,000,005!

Venecia, a mother and grandmother, says this is her first big win. "I purchased ENCORE as a mistake then ended up winning!"

The married 41-year-old was thrilled when she discovered her big win. "I told my mom and sister right away," she said. "They didn't believe me at first and then they said 'OMG, she's not lying!'"

She plans to pay bills, donate some and save some of her win for a surfing trip when it's safe.

"It feels really nice and takes the pressure off," she concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

The winning ticket was purchased at Top O' The Rock on County Road in Flesherton.