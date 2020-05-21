Collision involving SUV and farm tractor closes Highway 21 near Jackson

Highway 21 near Jackson was closed for about an hour Wednesday night after a collision involving a farm tractor and an SUV.

OPP arrived just before 8:30 to find the SUV in the middle of the highway with extensive damage.

Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the SUV rear ended the tractor which was towing a farm implement.

The investigation continues and no charges have been laid at this point.



Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.