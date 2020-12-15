Community Foundation hands out grants to local agencies

Community Foundation Grey Bruce is proud to have partnered with Community Foundations of Canada and the Government of Canada to deliver the second round of the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF) to charities that support Grey and Bruce County populations experiencing heightened vulnerability during COVID-19. The Foundation collaborated with United Way of Bruce Grey on the adjudication of applications from our region.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared over 9 months ago, community-based charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to provide emergency support, to individuals and communities experiencing heightened vulnerability.

“Canadian charities and non-profit organizations play a vital role in our communities and continue to do so in the face of real challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our government is pleased to support these organizations through the Emergency Community Support Fund so that they can continue to help the most vulnerable members of our communities during these difficult times.” Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Grants totaling $77,000 were disbursed through the Community Foundation to four local charities: Bruce Grey Mentorship, OSHARE (Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort), REACH Centre Grey Bruce and The Salvation Army Owen Sound.

“The COVID 19 Pandemic has created some hurdles for our program resulting in the cancellation of a major fundraiser, a decrease in our annual donations/revenue and unknown affects for 2021,” states Greg Dow, Executive Director of Bruce Grey Mentorship located in Hanover. “As a social mentoring program for children and youth, we have seen the increase in anxiety, depression and isolation this Pandemic is causing and recognize the necessity to continue providing our service for the young people we serve. The Emergency Community Support funding of $7,350 will not only provide lendable technology for helping us keep our young people virtually connected to our program, but also some relief of our facility's rental cost so we can get back to the business of providing social supports for young people. We are truly grateful for the funding and how it will positively impact our program this year.”



When REACH Centre Grey Bruce received $45,467 in ECSF funding, Executive Director Jennifer Miller said “The Emergency Community Support Funding will mean that Grace’s Mom can juggle her two part time jobs knowing her daughter is in a safe inclusive place where she is learning, growing and connecting with friends. There is no other option for families in the region with young adults with developmental disabilities. As a charity that receives no government funding, we rely on organizations like the Community Foundation Grey Bruce to make it happen. Thanks to the Emergency Community Support Funding we received, we can safely continue to provide our essential services to youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and help families in crisis.”

OSHaRE was awarded an $18,244 grant to help purchase equipment and consumable products. “This grant will help us to meet the increased demand of meeting the need for food for individuals and families in the community due to COVID19, as well as to help us to build out capacity to serve our community going forward. Thank you to Community Foundation Grey Bruce for helping us to share with individuals and families in our community." commented Colleen Trask Seaman, OSHaRE’s Executive Director.

The Salvation Army Owen Sound received a $6,000 grant for a new initiative focusing on low-income seniors in senior homes and complexes by providing a stocking filled with small treat items for them to open Christmas morning. The COVID pandemic has had a huge effect on senior demographic: more seniors are accessing food banks, are mentally/physically unhealthy, many experience isolation and are lonely, anxious, unsure of the future. This project reaches out to address the needs of this vulnerable population.

