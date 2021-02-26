Contract Awarded for New Markdale Hospital, Construction Starts Monday

Posted on February 26, 2021

Earlier today Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott announced that the construction of a new hospital for Markdale has been approved, and will start this Monday. The province awarded a contract to Bird Construction to build the 68,000 square foot facility on Toronto Street South.

“This is the news we have been waiting for, and we are extremely pleased to begin construction of a brand new, state-of-the art hospital in Markdale,” said Gary Sims, President & CEO of Grey Bruce Health Services. “This announcement solidifies the future of excellent health care in the Centre Grey area.

GBHS issued a call for tenders to build a new hospital last summer. After reviewing the bids, the GBHS Board of Directors recommended to the Ministry of Health that Bird Construction be awarded the contract. Bird Construction has offices across Canada, and has built many large health care facilities. The company is in Markdale today, and has begun preparations on the site.

The current Markdale Hospital will continue to offer regular services until the new hospital is ready to open. The new hospital is expected to take two years to build.

Updates on the project will be posted regularly to the GBHS website at gbhs.on.ca, and on GBHS social media accounts.

Quotes



Paul Sinclair, Chair of the GBHS Board of Directors

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I would like to thank the provincial government, the Centre Grey Foundation, donors, volunteers, staff and physicians, and all who have worked diligently and waited patiently for this day to come. This development builds on the GBHS vision of providing exceptional care, developing strong partnerships, and ensuring healthy communities.”

Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker

“As an advocate for the new Markdale Hospital since the day I was elected, I’m incredibly proud to announce today we are fully approved and we’re getting shovels in the ground to build the new hospital. I congratulate the local community whose people rallied around this project and raised millions of dollars in its support. We have been looking forward to this day for many years and I’m thankful to Premier Ford and Minister Elliott for moving forward quickly to make this a reality.”

Grey Highlands Mayor Paul McQueen

“I’m so excited and proud to see this project moving forward. I want to congratulate all those who worked so hard over the past few years to secure this approval. Not only will this project stimulate our economy during the construction phase, but it will help to attract residents and businesses to the area once the hospital is completed. I couldn’t be happier.”

Betty Bassett, Chair of the Centre Grey Health Services Foundation

“This is very exciting news for Markdale and the surrounding area. We would like to say thank you to everyone who has donated to this project, and who has stood by us in anticipation of seeing a shovel in the ground. We look forward to celebrating with the community as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Teri McKibbon, President & CEO, Bird Construction:

“We are honoured to have been selected to build the new Markdale Hospital. Bird Construction has been building important infrastructure in communities across Canada for over 100 years, including a sizeable resume of healthcare related facilities. We look forward to successfully delivering this project and contributing to the future of healthcare in Grey Highlands and surrounding areas.”