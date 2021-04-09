Couple Charged in Credit Card Fraud Investigation
On Tuesday April 6, 2021 members of the Criminal Investigations Branch of the Owen Sound Police Service arrested a couple at an eastside hotel. The investigation revealed that the couple was responsible for numerous fraudulent credit card transactions that victimized several Owen Sound businesses as well as an online business from York Region.
Police found the couple in possession of numerous credit cards and credit card data written on pieces of paper that were not issued to them. Many of these cards were used to fraudulently obtain hotel lodging and large- scale items such as furniture and electronics.
The investigation also identified the couple as having broken into ten storage units in the middle of the night, where property was subsequently stolen, in mid- March, 2021.
Police recovered and returned more than $3,200 worth of property that was purchased from a local business using the fraudulent credit cards.
A total of 58 criminal charges were filed against the couple relating to credit card fraud, unauthorized use of credit cards, break, enter and theft and possession of stolen property.
33- year-old Joanna SCHOLZ and 36- year – old Sebastien HENSEY, both formerly of British Columbia, made a bail court appearance and have been remanded into custody.
The Owen Sound Police Service would like to remind the public to take necessary precautions to always protect the integrity of their financial data and identification documents.
