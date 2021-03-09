Covid-19 associated with Kincardine District Senior School

A probable case is defined as an individual with a direct link to a positive case, is symptomatic and has not yet had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test, or has decided not to be tested.

While there is an individual with probable COVID-19 associated with this school, our assessment, to date, indicates that transmission did not take place within the school environment. Currently there are no outbreaks (i.e. evidence of transmission from person to person) in any schools or childcare centres in Grey Bruce. The single bus route involved has been investigated and anyone deemed at high or low-risk has been notified or are in the process of being notified, at this time.

Public Health is the lead in all outbreaks and case management. Public Health will contact you if you have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health

Determining who has had close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone at heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission due to close contact to a person with COVID-19 will be contacted by Public Health within 24 hours of the investigation.

Those NOT contacted by Public Health need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk regarding testing requirements and recommendations (e.g., timing). There is no value in anyone being tested before they are notified and instructed to do so by Public Health. Results of early testing are unreliable and place individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

In this situation, the person with probable COVID-19 has been contacted directly by our COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Team. We are working with the individual, Bluewater District School Board and the bus company to identify others, both in and out of the school environment who may have been exposed and determine their risk.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or school official cannot make this decision.