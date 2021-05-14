COVID-19 Cases associated with Two Owen Sound Restaurants

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is working with two restaurants in Owen Sound to manage cases of COVID-19 in three of the restaurant team members. The restaurants, located at 925 10th Street East and 1595 16th Street East are voluntarily closed until full complement of team members can return. These voluntary closures are NOT related to any assessed risk to the general public. The location at 925 10th Street East is deemed a workplace outbreak. There is no outbreak declared at the 1595 16th Street East location, at this time.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has assessed the risk to the general public and there is no risk for patrons of this establishment. Public Health is conducting the investigations and we will update the public with timely information.

Public Health is the lead in all outbreaks and case management and will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

Determining who is a close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone identified as a contact to the confirmed cases, both in and outside the business environment, will be contacted by a Public Health case manager directly. Those at risk of infection will be contacted within 24 hours of the investigation.

Anyone NOT contacted by Public Health are not considered at risk and need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk and requiring testing, to be tested on the appropriate and recommended date(s). There is no value in anyone being tested ahead of being notified and instructed to do so by Public Health as results would be unreliable and would put individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

The cases have been contacted directly by our COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Team. The Case and Contact Management Team works with the business to identify others, both in and out of the business environment, who may have been exposed and to determine their level of risk.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or employer cannot make this decision.