COVID-19 Community Outbreak in Eastern Grey County

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is declaring a community outbreak in Eastern Grey County. The cases have been identified as a Variant of Concern.

This is a significant event requiring a Grey Bruce wide response as at-risk contacts are from across Grey, Bruce, and Simcoe Counties. Everyone across Grey Bruce is required to observe stay-home orders.

A class action order from the Medical Officer of Health, to those identified as cases or at-risk contacts, reinforces the need to follow direction from public health case managers.

There are 21 confirmed cases, plus a significant number of probable cases and high-risk contacts related to this outbreak. This outbreak is widespread but is centered in the communities of Thornbury, Clarksburgh and Meaford and spills into neighbouring Simcoe County.

The sources of transmission are identified as individuals not following provincial emergency brake orders by visiting others when symptomatic as well as large social gatherings and ‘bush parties’. The issue is worsened by individuals being untruthful to public health contact tracing and case management inquiries.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk regarding testing requirements and recommendations (e.g., timing). There is no value in anyone being tested before they are notified and instructed to do so by Public Health. Results of early testing are unreliable and place individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

As a reminder to the public, if you develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please proceed to your nearest assessment centre for testing.