COVID-19 Exposure Associated with Restaurant in Southampton

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is currently investigating COVID-19 cases associated with the Walker House Restaurant in Southampton, Ontario. There is evidence of transmission of COVID-19 between patrons within the restaurant.

Public Health advises anyone who visited the Walker House on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to seek testing at the nearest COVID-19 assessment centre.

In addition to the identified cases, there is a potential risk of transmission to patrons who dined at the Walker House Restaurant in Southampton on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

While Public Health has directly contacted the individuals identified as close contacts, there remains unknown patrons who visited the restaurant on this date. Anyone who attended the restaurant on February 23 is asked to seek testing. Additionally, anyone who attended the restaurant on February 23 and is experiencing symptoms is asked to call Public Health at 1-800-263-3456 ext. 3000.

Individuals tested in connection with this investigation are not required to isolate but should limit their activities to essential outings until they have received a negative result.

The patrons' risk is limited to those who visited the premise on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. There is no additional risk to individuals who dined at the restaurant on any other day. The facility remains open and is working with Public Health to ensure all patrons' and staff's safety.

Restaurant management have been working in conjunction with Grey Bruce Health Unit to enhance their internal practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The practices implemented by the Walker House now exceed the minimum requirements put in place by the province to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in hospitality settings.

Public Health is the leader in all outbreaks and case management. Determining who is at risk is a decision that Public Health can only make. Public Health makes all contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or employer cannot make this decision.

If you have questions, please call the health unit at 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456