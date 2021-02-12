COVID-19 Provincial Re-Opening – Grey-Bruce Moving to Yellow
COVID-19 Provincial Re-Opening – Grey-Bruce Moving to Yellow
The COVID-19 lockdown for Grey Bruce is set to end on Tuesday, February 16. Until then, the shutdown and stay-at-home orders, currently in effect, remain in place.
When the lockdown is lifted on February 16, 2021, the province will return to its regional-based COVID-19 Response Framework using a color-coded system for each health unit (Green - prevent, Yellow - protect, Orange - restrict, Red - control, Grey - lockdown) to determine safe reopening protocols.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit has received notice that we will be entering the Yellow stage of the re-opening framework as identified by the province.
For more information:
COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open | Ontario.ca
In-Person Shopping at Retail Stores Permitted with Public Health and Safety Requirements in Place | Ontario Newsroom
COVID Response Framework (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)
For details on the trends within the province used to make decisions about re-opening, please visit:
All Ontario: Case numbers and spread | COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario
You may be interested in...
-
Drug Overdose Death leads to Manslaughter ChargeAfter a 2-month investigation into the overdose death of a 27-year-old Hanover woman, the Hanover Police Service has arrested a 38-year-old male of no fixed address, identified as John "Kevin" McPhee.
-
COVID-19 Provincial Re-Opening – Grey-Bruce Moving to YellowThe Grey Bruce Health Unit has received notice that we will be entering the Yellow stage of the re-opening framework as identified by the province.
-
UPDATE FROM GREY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT FEBRUARY 11 20214 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- West Grey; 1- South Bruce; 1- Southgate