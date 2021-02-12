COVID-19 Provincial Re-Opening – Grey-Bruce Moving to Yellow

The COVID-19 lockdown for Grey Bruce is set to end on Tuesday, February 16. Until then, the shutdown and stay-at-home orders, currently in effect, remain in place.

When the lockdown is lifted on February 16, 2021, the province will return to its regional-based COVID-19 Response Framework using a color-coded system for each health unit (Green - prevent, Yellow - protect, Orange - restrict, Red - control, Grey - lockdown) to determine safe reopening protocols.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit has received notice that we will be entering the Yellow stage of the re-opening framework as identified by the province.

For more information:

COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open | Ontario.ca

In-Person Shopping at Retail Stores Permitted with Public Health and Safety Requirements in Place | Ontario Newsroom

COVID Response Framework (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

For details on the trends within the province used to make decisions about re-opening, please visit:

All Ontario: Case numbers and spread | COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario