COVID-19 UPDATE: TOWN OF SAUGEEN SHORES SERVICES DURING SHUTDOWN PERIOD

Saugeen Shores, ON: In accordance with the announcement made by Premier Ford on April 1, the province of Ontario will enter a province-wide emergency break shut down effective Saturday, April 3 at 12:01a.m. As such, the Town of Saugeen Shores will be closing its facilities to the public, including the Municipal Office. Municipal Services will continue during the shutdown period and staff can be reached by telephone or email.

“Although office staff will be unable to assist residents in-person while the municipal office is closed, they will continue to provide municipal services online and over the phone,” said Mayor Luke Charbonneau. “The Town is committed to doing everything it can to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” added Charbonneau.

“As we battle the third wave, I will once again remind residents that the provincial restrictions are not recommendations or guidelines; the shutdown restrictions are law,” said Saugeen Shores Police Chief Kevin Zettel. “All residents should be following the shutdown order from the provincial government and there are fines for not adhering to them,” added Zettel.

The municipal facilities that will be closed to the public are:

· Municipal Office

· Public Works facilities

· Saugeen Shores Fire Department Port Elgin and Southampton

· The Plex and Rotary Hall

· Centennial Pool

· Southampton Coliseum

· Southampton Town Hall auditorium

· Southampton Curling Club

· Port Elgin and Southampton Visitor Centres

The Southampton Landfill will remain open with strict protocols in place.

For further details on municipal services and modifications during the shutdown, please visit www.SaugeenShores.ca/COVID-19.

Town staff continue to closely monitor information provided by the Province of Ontario and the Grey Bruce Health Unit and will follow their guidance. The public is encouraged to visit the Town’s COVID-19 page to stay up to date: SaugeenShores.ca/COVID-19.

Please remember that although the doors are closed to the public, staff will continue to ensure services are running smoothly. Please do not hesitate to call or email municipal staff for assistance.