COVID-19 Vaccine – 70+ Now Booking in Grey-Bruce

Due to the surge in demand, all appointments this week are fully booked.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is now vaccinating those age 70 and older, those turning 70 this calendar year. Anyone 70 years or older, born 1951 or earlier, is eligible to book an appointment using the online booking system or the toll free number.

Click the link here: https://ontario.ca/bookvaccine or;

Calling Provincial Telephone Booking System: 1-888-999-6488

In order to book online, you must have a valid green and white Ontario Health Card. If you have an expired health card or an old red and white health card, you must call the telephone booking system for assistance.

For frequently asked questions, booking links, and phone numbers please visit

Book Vaccine Appointment (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)

Grey Bruce Health Unit Vaccine Information Line (toll-free) 1-833-421-1999, hours are Monday to Friday: 8 am - 7 pm; Saturday and Sunday 8 am - 4 pm

Appointment availability is based on vaccine delivery. As clinics fill, times can no longer be booked in the scheduler. If unable to book, try again later, additional clinics are being added regularly, as vaccine becomes available. We use all doses of COVID-19 vaccine we receive each week; with the exception of a small amount to ensure a supply for clinics scheduled at the start of the following week.