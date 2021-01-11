Covid-19 vaccine on the way to Grey Bruce

As the situation continues to evolve, the Grey Bruce Health Unit is pleased to share with you today that the Ministry of Health has approved the release of two initial shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to the Grey-Bruce region.

The first of these shipments will be arriving the week of January 11, 2021, and the second shipment will be arriving the week of January 25, 2021. In total, the two shipments will contain approximately 1000 doses of vaccine.

As directed by the Ministry of Health today, the allocation of this initial quantity of vaccine will be limited, exclusively to residents, staff and essential workers in Long-Term Care, using the provincial Ethical Framework for COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution.

This exciting development will be welcomed news to staff, residents and families of Long-Term Care facilities and other essential workers.

The vaccine plan for Grey and Bruce will continue to follow the provincial Framework, and will ensure those most at risk are first in line to receive the vaccine.

Due to the small shipment, not all residents and staff will be able to receive the vaccine immediately, however, as more shipments arrive, this priority population will continue to be first in line.

Dates, times and locations will be coordinated with relevant Long-Term Care facilities as we move through this first phase of vaccination against COVID-19 in Grey and Bruce. We ask the public to please avoid calling in an attempt to schedule vaccinations at this time.

“Public Health remains the lead in COVID-19 response in Grey-Bruce, as we have been since the genesis of this pandemic. With no deaths related to COVID-19 in Grey Bruce, we know that our collaborative efforts with our local partners have been successful in containing the greatest harms of this virus”. Says Grey Bruce’s Top Doctor, Dr. Ian Arra, “With the Province sending us this shipment of the vaccine, we are now able to look forward to hammering the first nail in the coffin of this pandemic”.

Dr. Arra added, “The vaccine is key to ending this pandemic, and allowing all of us to get back our normal lives. Until then, it is critical we continue to practice as we have been; this is not the time to let our guard down”.