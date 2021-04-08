COVID-19 Vaccine Progress – End of Phase One in Grey Bruce

COVID-19 Vaccine Progress – End of Phase One

As Grey Bruce enters Phase Two of the provincial framework, we have achieved significant progress in vaccine distribution. We have administered vaccine above provincial averages.

36,028 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Grey and Bruce, to date

Overall, 21% of the approximately 150,000 residents eligible in Grey Bruce are vaccinated with first dose, compared to 16% of the Ontario population.

With Phase One of the provincial three-phase vaccine distribution plan complete, the Grey Bruce Health Unit announces vaccine milestones reached, or in progress, as of Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

All Long-Term Care Home residents and staff offered first and second dose 1172 (90%) residents vaccinated with first dose 1101 (85%) residents vaccinated with second dose 1341 (64%) staff vaccinated with first dose 1166 (56%) staff vaccinated with second dose

All Retirement Home residents and staff offered first and second dose 1071 (92%) residents vaccinated with first dose 761 (65%) residents vaccinated with second dose 413 (61%) staff vaccinated with first dose 307 (45%) staff vaccinated with second dose

77% of eligible First Nation residents living in First Nation communities vaccinated for first dose 28% residents vaccinated with second dose to date

All Highest, Very High, High-Risk and Moderate-Risk healthcare staff offered first dose Hospital Sector - 2411 (77%) staff vaccinated to date with first dose

All Police, Fire and EMS offered first dose

8563 (82%) of residents ages 80+ in Grey Bruce vaccinated with first dose

4886 (61%) of residents ages 75 - 79 in Grey Bruce vaccinated with first dose

4145 (34%) of residents ages 70 - 75 in Grey Bruce vaccinated with first dose

As we move through the phases of prioritization, our Hockey Hubs are being brought up to full capacity for mass immunization clinics.

Following the prioritization guidelines for Phase Two, vaccines will be made available to population groups based primarily on age and risk, including adults aged 60+ years of age and groups recognized to have greater risk associated with hot spot communities, congregate living settings as well as highest and high-risk health conditions. Additional strategies will support vaccination of essential workers who cannot work from home and at-risk health conditions.

Ontario Moving to Phase Two of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan

Thanks go out to the partners and the Grey Bruce Vaccine Task Force for the support they provided over the past weeks in planning and implementation to bring about the successful completion of Phase One. As we move into Phase Two, the bulk of our effort will go towards communication on vaccine rollout progress and education on vaccine readiness.

To stay up to date on current progress, please continue to visits the Public Health Unit’s website and view our weekly progress report at:

COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)