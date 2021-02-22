COVID-19 Vaccine to all Long-Term Care and Retirement homes in Grey Bruce

The Grey Bruce Health Unit confirms that the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to all residents, staff, and essential caregivers (who consented to the vaccine) in all 19 long-term care and seven high-risk retirement homes in Grey Bruce.

The first round of vaccine to these residents, caregivers and staff ensures a significant milestone in preventing transmission of the COVID-19 virus in settings where the risk of complications can be serious.

In addition, those who were first to get their vaccine in January have received their second dose, and we anticipate sufficient supply to ensure the second dose for ALL residents, staff and essential caregivers will be received within recommended dosing schedules.

To date 3759 doses of the vaccine have been administered, putting us on schedule to move through the province’s framework for vaccine administration.

To view progress, and all of the details regarding the vaccine and the rollout plan in Grey and Bruce, please visit our website at:

COVID-19 Vaccines (publichealthgreybruce.on.ca)