COVID-19 Vaccines for Homebound Residents in Bruce County
An innovative partnership between paramedic services and public health is getting COVID-19 vaccine to those residents in Bruce County unable to leave their home for health reasons.
Teams comprised of staff from the Bruce County Paramedic Services travel throughout the county to administer vaccine to those unable to attend a clinic due to medical issues. Similar services are also available in Grey County from Grey County Paramedic Services.
Those receiving the vaccine must also meet eligibility criteria based on the Ontario ethical framework.
This service is available by calling public health at 1-800-263-3456 ext 3000 or by email at covid19.vaccine@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca. Do not call the Bruce County Paramedic Services for an appointment.
You may be interested in...
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 2nd, 20213 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2 – Georgian Bluffs; 1 – Brockton 1209 confirmed cases Includes 282 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 32 active 56 active cases
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for May 1st, 20216 new cases reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 3 – Georgian Bluffs; 2 – West Grey; 1 – Chatsworth 1206 confirmed cases Includes 277 cases of Variants of Concern (VOC), 28 active 58 active cases
-
Chi-cheemaun to stay put for nowThe Ministry of Transportation says they're delaying the Big Canoe's sailing season until further notice while the provincial stay at home orders remain in effect