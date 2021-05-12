COVID-19 Vaccines for Homebound Residents in Bruce County

An innovative partnership between paramedic services and public health is getting COVID-19 vaccine to those residents in Bruce County unable to leave their home for health reasons.

Teams comprised of staff from the Bruce County Paramedic Services travel throughout the county to administer vaccine to those unable to attend a clinic due to medical issues. Similar services are also available in Grey County from Grey County Paramedic Services.

Those receiving the vaccine must also meet eligibility criteria based on the Ontario ethical framework.

This service is available by calling public health at 1-800-263-3456 ext 3000 or by email at covid19.vaccine@publichealthgreybruce.on.ca. Do not call the Bruce County Paramedic Services for an appointment.