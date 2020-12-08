Covid case associated with local elementary school

There was a probable case identified at Macphail on Nov 30 and a positive case identified Dec 7 – according to our assessment, these cases are not linked and there is no evidence of transmission within the school environment. To date, there are no outbreaks; that is, evidence of transmission from person to person, in any schools or childcare centres, in Grey Bruce.

Grey Bruce Health Unit has assessed the risk to the bus route and has determined that no further action is required at this time. Public Health encourages all students throughout Grey Bruce to self-screen prior to attending school each day, as usual.

Public Health is the lead in all outbreaks and case management and will let you know if you are a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, based on a thorough risk assessment completed only by Public Health.

Determining who is a close contact is a decision that can only be made by Public Health. Anyone identified as a contact to the confirmed case, both in and outside the school environment, will be contacted by a Public Health case manager directly. Those at risk of infection will be contacted within 24 hours of the investigation.

Anyone NOT contacted by Public Health is not considered at risk and need not take any additional steps including asymptomatic testing.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit will direct those considered at risk and requiring testing, to be tested on the appropriate and recommended date(s). There is no value in anyone being tested ahead of being notified and instructed to do so by Public Health as results would be unreliable and would put individuals at risk of more testing than is required.

The individual who tested positive has been contacted directly by our COVID-19 Case and Contact Management Team. We are working with the individual and Bluewater District School Board to identify others, both in and out of the school environment, who may have been exposed and to determine their risk level.

All contact tracing and determination of individual and community risk is made by Public Health. This is true of all cases, whether in schools, workplaces or the community. A health care provider or school official cannot make this decision.