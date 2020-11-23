Crews to remove encroaching dunes from parking area in Sauble

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula is about to embark on a project to widen Lakeshore Boulevard in Sauble Beach.

Mayor Janice Jackson says its become a real safety issue with the parking shoulder getting smaller due to encroaching sand dunes and that means vehicles are now hanging over into the travelled portion of the road.

"It's a huge safety issue for us. If you've driven along lakeshore, you'll see the large vehicles are hanging over the road. Kids jump out and run around the back. We're lucky we haven't had a serious injury. So many people drive trucks now."

Jackson says all the necessary approvals have been given and crews will start shortly removing the sand along Lakeshore from Main Street to Kinloss Lane.

Part of the project will also involve building a retaining wall to prevent further erosion.

Its not cheap however.

The cost for these few blocks is about $150,000 so the town will continue to work north in subsequent years.

The work is expected to wrap up by mid December.