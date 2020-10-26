Death investigation underway on Saugeen First Nation

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating the sudden death of a woman on Saugeen First Nation.

They were called to a business on Scotch Settlement Road on Friday, October 23 just after 3pm.

A 27 year old woman presented with vital signs absent and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Grey Bruce OPP, Grey Bruce OPP Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate the occurrence.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation is asked to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.