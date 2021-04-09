Decommissioning of Detour for the Giche-name-wiikwedong (10th Street) Bridge
Owen Sound, Ontario
Friday, April 9, 2021
Weather permitting, beginning on Monday, April 12, drivers can expect disruptions in the City’s downtown as the detour set up to accommodate the 10th Street Bridge closure will be returned to pre-construction traffic flow pattern. We appreciate your patience during this time. This work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 16.
The decommissioning work includes;
- New pavement marking
- Traffic light timing and signalization
- Removal of temporary signage and signage on permanent poles
Please see a summary below for road/lane closures and delays:
- 9th Street from 3rd Avenue East to 3rd Avenue West
- 8th Street from 3rd Avenue East to 3rd Avenue West
- 3rd Avenue East from 8th Street East to 10th Street East
- 2nd Avenue West from 8th Street West to 10th Street West
- 3rd Avenue West from 8th Street West to 10th Street West
Drivers should also expect delays along 10th Street at the 3rd Avenue East and 2nd Avenue West intersections.
The following on-street parking will be restored:
- 100 and 200 blocks of 8th Street East and 9th Street East
- 800 and 900 blocks of 3rd Avenue East and 3rd Avenue West
- 100 and 200 blocks of 9th Street West
Two-hour on-street and five-hour municipal lot parking remains complimentary in the City’s downtown.
You may be interested in...
-
Owen Sound lists closures in wake of stay at home orderThe City of Owen Sound has compiled a list of the services and facilities that will be closed after the province issued another emergency and stay at home order
-
Update from the Grey Bruce Health Unit for Apr 8, 202118 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 6 Blue Mountains, 4 Owen Sound, 3 Huron Kinloss, 1 West Grey, 1 South Bruce Peninsula, 1 Kincardine, 1 Hanover, 1 Arran Elderslie
-
Grey Bruce Sets Record for Canada’s Largest Ever COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicGrey Bruce Health Unit administered 3498 vaccines at the Hockey Hub mass immunization system in Hanover yesterday. To our knowledge, this is the largest volume single-day mass immunization event in Canada.