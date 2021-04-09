Decommissioning of Detour for the Giche-name-wiikwedong (10th Street) Bridge

Owen Sound, Ontario

Friday, April 9, 2021

Weather permitting, beginning on Monday, April 12, drivers can expect disruptions in the City’s downtown as the detour set up to accommodate the 10th Street Bridge closure will be returned to pre-construction traffic flow pattern. We appreciate your patience during this time. This work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 16.

The decommissioning work includes;

New pavement marking

Traffic light timing and signalization

Removal of temporary signage and signage on permanent poles

Please see a summary below for road/lane closures and delays:

9 th Street from 3 rd Avenue East to 3 rd Avenue West

Street from 3 Avenue East to 3 Avenue West 8 th Street from 3 rd Avenue East to 3 rd Avenue West

Street from 3 Avenue East to 3 Avenue West 3 rd Avenue East from 8 th Street East to 10 th Street East

Avenue East from 8 Street East to 10 Street East 2 nd Avenue West from 8 th Street West to 10 th Street West

Avenue West from 8 Street West to 10 Street West 3rd Avenue West from 8th Street West to 10th Street West

Drivers should also expect delays along 10th Street at the 3rd Avenue East and 2nd Avenue West intersections.

The following on-street parking will be restored:

100 and 200 blocks of 8th Street East and 9th Street East

800 and 900 blocks of 3 rd Avenue East and 3 rd Avenue West

Avenue East and 3 Avenue West 100 and 200 blocks of 9th Street West

Two-hour on-street and five-hour municipal lot parking remains complimentary in the City’s downtown.