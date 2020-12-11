Detour around bridge construction to come down as soon as possible

(photo courtesy City of Owen Sound Facebook)

Its an early Christmas present for Owen Sound motorists - as the 10th Street bridge reopens Friday at 4pm.

It was a 9 million dollar, 14 month long project that required residents and tourists alike to get used to some major traffic flow changes through the downtown.

There was the elimination of parking spaces along 8th Street East; there was the creation of parking spaces on 10th Street East; there was double lanes of traffic on 2nd Ave West and everybody's favourite change - the elimination of the left turn from 2nd Ave West onto 9th Street - something that many just never got the hang of.

There have been residents who liked some of the changes saying they improved traffic flow through the downtown but the city's Public Works Director, Dennis Kafalas says they were never intended to be permanent.

He says barring any official requests, the detour and the lane designations will come to an end as soon as possible.

Kafalas says it will all be weather dependant as they'll need to do some line painting.

If the weather holds he says they could begin some of that work as early as next week.

"If get some warm, dry days we can get some line painting done. We have to grind off the old lines and then restore the new ones as well as change some of the signs".

If the weather turns nasty, they may have to wait until the spring to complete everything.

Kefalas says the first change they're going to make will be to eliminate the 'no left turn' onto 9th Street West.

He says he expects to see more people using 8th Street now as a means to get from east to west and west to east because they've become accustomed to it and realized traffic flows pretty well along that street.

Kefalas says it was great to be able to complete the project ahead of time even during the pandemic.