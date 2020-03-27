Domestic dispute in Meaford results in serious injuries
On March 24, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to a domestic dispute at Victoria Street in Meaford.
A 44 year old male, with injuries resulting from a knife and a 30 year old, were found inside the residence.
OPP officers arrested the 30 year old and the injured male was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 30 year old from Meaford with Aggravated Assault.
Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault.
