Domestic dispute in Meaford results in serious injuries

On March 24, 2020 at 8:25 a.m. Grey Bruce OPP were dispatched to a domestic dispute at Victoria Street in Meaford.

A 44 year old male, with injuries resulting from a knife and a 30 year old, were found inside the residence.

OPP officers arrested the 30 year old and the injured male was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged a 30 year old from Meaford with Aggravated Assault.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the assault.