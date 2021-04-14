Don't flush the wipes

(Supplied photo from City of Owen Sound)

The City of Owen Sound says they're spending tens of thousands of tax payers dollars unclogging pipes while residents continue to flush disinfecting wipes.

It was a warning we received during the first phase of the pandemic when everyone was using the wipes to clean everything from their steering wheels to their countertops.

And apparently its still happening.

Any of the wipes you use to clean your home, use on your baby or to remove make up are NOT flushable despite claims made on the packaging.

Work crews have had to continually unclog sewer pipes, pumps and manholes in order to prevent back ups that could flood your basement.

They also say the problem is going to hit us where it hurts most projecting it'll cost between $30,000 and $60,000 this year if the practice doesn't stop.

