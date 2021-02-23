Downtown Owen Sound Snow Removal
Downtown Snow Removal
Owen Sound, Ontario
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Beginning at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, excess snow removal operations will be taking place with the anticipation of being completed by early Thursday morning.
Vehicles parked within the downtown core must be removed from parking spaces by 8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 24, to allow access for snow removal equipment. Winter overnight parking restrictions are in place. Vehicles interfering with snow removal activities may be towed.
The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets, in the downtown area:
|
STREET
|
FROM
|
TO
|
2nd Avenue East
|
6th Street East
|
11th Street East
|
3rd Avenue East
|
8th Street East
|
10th Street East
|
10th Street East
|
1st Avenue West
|
4th Avenue East
|
9th Street East
|
1st Avenue West
|
4th Avenue East
|
8th Street East
|
1st Avenue West
|
4th Avenue East
|
1st Avenue East
|
8th Street East
|
9th Street West
|
1st Avenue West
|
8th Street West
|
10th Street West
Signage will be posted indicating snow-clearing operations are ongoing, which will be coordinated by City staff. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of their surroundings when traveling in these areas.
Snow removal operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City’s efforts to keep the streets and sidewalks clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles.
For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas, Director of Public Works and Engineering at 519-376-4440 ext. 1201 or email to dkefalas@owensound.ca.
Quick Facts:
- Public Works staff work 24/7 on three shifts throughout winter control to ensure public safety.
- Follow this link for further information regarding the City of Owen Sound’s Winter Maintenance program.
- Excess snow removal in the downtown allows for greater mobility.
You may be interested in...
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 23 20213 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 2- Owen Sound; 1- Hanover 695 confirmed cases 15 active case(s)
-
OPP RESCUES STRANDED HIKERS FROM ICE FLOW NEAR TOBERMORYThe Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an incident on February 21, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bruce Peninsula National Park on Cyprus Lake Road, near Tobermory, in the Northern Bruce Peninsula.
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for February 22 20211 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: Owen Sound 692 confirmed cases; added 2 cases referred from another Health Unit and removes 1 case referred to another Health Unit