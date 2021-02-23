iHeartRadio
Downtown Owen Sound Snow Removal

snow removal

Downtown Snow Removal

Owen Sound, Ontario
Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Beginning at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, excess snow removal operations will be taking place with the anticipation of being completed by early Thursday morning.

Vehicles parked within the downtown core must be removed from parking spaces by 8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 24, to allow access for snow removal equipment. Winter overnight parking restrictions are in place. Vehicles interfering with snow removal activities may be towed. 

The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets, in the downtown area:

STREET

FROM

TO

2nd Avenue East

6th Street East

11th Street East

3rd Avenue East

8th Street East

10th Street East

10th Street East

1st Avenue West

4th Avenue East

9th Street East

1st Avenue West

4th Avenue East

8th Street East

1st Avenue West

4th Avenue East

1st Avenue East

8th Street East

9th Street West

1st Avenue West

8th Street West

10th Street West
 

Signage will be posted indicating snow-clearing operations are ongoing, which will be coordinated by City staff. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of their surroundings when traveling in these areas.

Snow removal operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City’s efforts to keep the streets and sidewalks clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles.

For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas, Director of Public Works and Engineering at 519-376-4440 ext. 1201 or email to dkefalas@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts:

 

  • Public Works staff work 24/7 on three shifts throughout winter control to ensure public safety.
  • Follow this link for further information regarding the City of Owen Sound’s Winter Maintenance program.
  • Excess snow removal in the downtown allows for greater mobility.

