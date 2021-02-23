Downtown Owen Sound Snow Removal

Downtown Snow Removal

Owen Sound, Ontario

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Beginning at 8 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, February 24, excess snow removal operations will be taking place with the anticipation of being completed by early Thursday morning.

Vehicles parked within the downtown core must be removed from parking spaces by 8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 24, to allow access for snow removal equipment. Winter overnight parking restrictions are in place. Vehicles interfering with snow removal activities may be towed.

The areas impacted include the following streets, or sections of streets, in the downtown area:

STREET FROM TO 2nd Avenue East 6th Street East 11th Street East 3rd Avenue East 8th Street East 10th Street East 10th Street East 1st Avenue West 4th Avenue East 9th Street East 1st Avenue West 4th Avenue East 8th Street East 1st Avenue West 4th Avenue East 1st Avenue East 8th Street East 9th Street West 1st Avenue West 8th Street West 10th Street West

Signage will be posted indicating snow-clearing operations are ongoing, which will be coordinated by City staff. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of their surroundings when traveling in these areas.

Snow removal operations in the downtown area are an essential part of the City’s efforts to keep the streets and sidewalks clear and passable for residents, as well as emergency vehicles.

For more information, please contact Dennis Kefalas, Director of Public Works and Engineering at 519-376-4440 ext. 1201 or email to dkefalas@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts: