On May 26, 2020 at 11:27 a.m. Grey Bruce OPP were conducting a RIDE program at Clarke's Road, west of Highway 6, Northern Bruce Peninsula.

An OPP officer stopped a car and arrested the driver for impaired after she failed the roadside test.

The driver was transported to the detachment in Wiarton where he blew three times over the legal limit.

58 year old Teresa SHEARER from Northern Bruce Peninsula has been charged with a future court date July 30th.