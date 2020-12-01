Driver Charged for Stunt Driving in Grey Highlands

On November 28, 2020 at 10:54 a.m., Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a (black) car for excessive speeding on Highway 10, near Flesherton, in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

This motor vehicle was travelling over 150 kilometres per hour (km/h) in the posted 80 km/h speed limit.

Grey Bruce OPP have charged the driver, Stefan RICHARDSON, 26 years-of-age, from Mississauga, ON with stunt driving - 50km/h or more over posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) Highway Traffic Act.

This driver was issued a Provincial Summons, a seven day drivers licence suspension and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP with this investigation, call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.