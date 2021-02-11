Drug Overdose Death leads to Manslaughter Charge



After a 2-month investigation into the overdose death of a 27-year-old Hanover woman, the Hanover Police Service has arrested a 38-year-old male of no fixed address, identified as John "Kevin" McPhee.

As a result of this investigation, McPhee faces charges of Manslaughter, Trafficking in Fentanyl - two counts, Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking in Fentanyl and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

McPhee made a court appearance on today's date before a Justice of the Peace and remains in custody.

Fentanyl continues to be a significant public health risk across Canada and beyond that has claimed the lives of 28 people in Grey-Bruce during the past 2 years alone.

This death investigation remains active and ongoing.

The Hanover Police Service wishes to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation and continues to appeal to anyone that may have information to come forward and speak with Police Investigators by calling 519.364.4280 or Crimestoppers at 1.888.222.TIPS.

Date of Release: February 11th, 2021

Release: Immediate

Authority: D/Chief George E. HEBBLETHWAITE