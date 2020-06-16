Drugs seized in Bruce County raid

South Bruce OPP have laid charges after executing two drug warrants simultaneously in Bruce Township on June 12th.

The OPP Emergency Response Team and the Canine Unit also attended the raids on properties on Albert Road and Maplewood Drive.

Police seized cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl worth more than $3,000.

Police also seized offence related property including digital scales, methamphetamine pipes, nunchakus, a pellet gun and quantity of Canadian currency.

Laurent LUCIER, 42-years-old, of Kincardine was charged with:

· Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of Trafficking

· Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of Trafficking

· 2 counts of Possessing a Prohibited Weapon

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on August 19, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Elizabeth BETTS, 28-years-old, of Kincardine was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of Trafficking

2 counts of Possessing a Prohibited Weapon

2 counts of Fail to Comply with Probation

The accused was held in custody pending the results of a show cause hearing.

Mark GIROUX, 41-years-old, of Kincardine was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on August 19, 2020 to answer to the charge.

Sean KIELY, 41-years-old, of Kincardine was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of Trafficking

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on August 19, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Shilo FERGUSON, 46-years-old, of Kincardine was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on August 19, 2020 to answer to the charges.

Donald FERGUSON, 51-years-old, of Kincardine was charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on August 19, 2020 to answer to the charges.