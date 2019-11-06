Durham driver hits dump truck - charged with impaired

On Monday the 4th day of November 2019 at 6:46a.m, West Grey Police officers were dispatched to attend Garafraxa Street South near South Street in Durham for report of a motor vehicle collision that had occurred between a pickup truck and a dump truck.

Investigation revealed that the driver of the pickup truck had pulled into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the dump truck.

No one was hurt.

Police determined the driver of the pickup truck was under the influence of drugs.

The 47 year old Durham man was charged with impaired and had his licence immediately suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven.