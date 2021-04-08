iHeartRadio
24°C

Static Links

Instagram

Facility Closures due to Stay-at-Home Order (Meaford)

Municipality of Meaford Logo

Facility Closures due to Stay-at-Home Order

The Municipality of Meaford’s facilities are now closed to the public for the duration of the Provincial Stay-at-Home Order announced yesterday afternoon.

Facility closures include:

·         Municipal Administration Office (21 Trowbridge Street West)

·         Meaford Council Chambers (157859 7th Line)

·         Meaford Public Library (curbside pickup only)

·         Meaford Hall

·         Meaford Museum

·         Meaford Fire Hall

·         Meaford and St Vincent Community Centre

·         Community Halls (Riverside, Woodford, Bognor)

·         Recreation programs (Postponed)

Staff will be continuing to work in the office and remotely to provide services and respond to inquiries during regular business hours. We ask that you use online services at www.meaford.ca where possible, or use the drop box located beside the Administration Office door. Staff can be reached at 519-538-1060 or by email to info@meaford.ca.

Meaford Council and advisory committees will be continuing to meet remotely. Meeting minutes and agendas can be found on the Meaford Council Portal. Council meetings will also be streamed live at www.meaford.ca/youtube

For more information on COVID-19 Impacts on Municipal services, please visit www.meaford.ca/openandclosed.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca