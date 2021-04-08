Facility Closures due to Stay-at-Home Order (Meaford)

Facility Closures due to Stay-at-Home Order

The Municipality of Meaford’s facilities are now closed to the public for the duration of the Provincial Stay-at-Home Order announced yesterday afternoon.

Facility closures include:

· Municipal Administration Office (21 Trowbridge Street West)

· Meaford Council Chambers (157859 7th Line)

· Meaford Public Library (curbside pickup only)

· Meaford Hall

· Meaford Museum

· Meaford Fire Hall

· Meaford and St Vincent Community Centre

· Community Halls (Riverside, Woodford, Bognor)

· Recreation programs (Postponed)

Staff will be continuing to work in the office and remotely to provide services and respond to inquiries during regular business hours. We ask that you use online services at www.meaford.ca where possible, or use the drop box located beside the Administration Office door. Staff can be reached at 519-538-1060 or by email to info@meaford.ca.

Meaford Council and advisory committees will be continuing to meet remotely. Meeting minutes and agendas can be found on the Meaford Council Portal. Council meetings will also be streamed live at www.meaford.ca/youtube.

For more information on COVID-19 Impacts on Municipal services, please visit www.meaford.ca/openandclosed.