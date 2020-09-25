Fall Colours Classic Car Tour cancelled

The Fall Colours Classic Car Tour has been cancelled.

This event was scheduled for Sunday, September 27 and would have seen at least 400 classic cars from across southern Ontario tour the fall colours of Keppel Township.

Since the premier made his announcement lowering social gathering numbers and the unfortunate events that happened at a car rally Hamilton earlier this month, the organizers from the Sauble Beach Sunset Cruisers felt there was no way forward logistically.

Conversations with local officials in Grey and Bruce Counties shared the same panicked tone regarding the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

The Saugeen Shores Chief of Police summed it up by saying, "We just do not want to encourage a large influx of people to come to this area and risk our local residents by using local facilities or restaurants at this time."

The event, seen as a fund raiser for Grey Bruce Crime Stoppers, was organized so that owners of classic and vintage automobiles would assemble at one of four locations across Grey and Bruce counties and tour the changing fall colours of Keppel Township.

Event organizer Morley Lymburner stated that the recent announcement by the Premier alarmed a great many people. "We have worked hard with organizations, public officials and local merchants to put our best foot forward for folks to enjoy the natural beauty of northern Grey County. Our plans of two months have been dashed within four days of the event. Unfortunately, as has been said before, Covid-19 has been a cruel master of our lives and this event is just another casualty."