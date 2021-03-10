Fatal fire in downtown Owen Sound
Dock News photo of firefighers on scene early Wednesday morning
One person is dead after an overnight fire in downtown Owen Sound.
Crews were called around 1:30 Wednesday morning to an upper apartment unit over the former Norma Jean's restaurant on 8th Street East.
Fire Chief Doug Barfoot says his crews were able to knock back the flames quickly and contain the blaze to just the one unit.
"We unfortunately had one fatality", Barfoot told Dock News this morning.
The cause is under investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshall will be on scene before 9 am.
The same block of apartment units was the scene of another fire November 16th, 2020 when once again, flames were contained to a single unit.
The cause of that fire was believed to be a space heater.
The Chief wouldn't confirm whether it was the same unit.
No other details have been released.
You may be interested in...
-
Fatal fire in downtown Owen SoundFire fighters were able to contain damage to the single unit according to the Chief but one person died
-
Update From The Grey-Bruce Health Unit for March 8 20213 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce: 1 - South Bruce Peninsula; 1 – Saugeen Shores; 1 - Brockton
-
Charges of impaired laid against motorist after lights go out in KeppelOPP have laid charges in connection with a single vehicle collision that resulted in a hydro outage for hundreds of residents from Wiarton to the outskirts of Owen Sound