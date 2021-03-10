Fatal fire in downtown Owen Sound

Dock News photo of firefighers on scene early Wednesday morning

One person is dead after an overnight fire in downtown Owen Sound.

Crews were called around 1:30 Wednesday morning to an upper apartment unit over the former Norma Jean's restaurant on 8th Street East.

Fire Chief Doug Barfoot says his crews were able to knock back the flames quickly and contain the blaze to just the one unit.

"We unfortunately had one fatality", Barfoot told Dock News this morning.

The cause is under investigation and the Ontario Fire Marshall will be on scene before 9 am.

The same block of apartment units was the scene of another fire November 16th, 2020 when once again, flames were contained to a single unit.

The cause of that fire was believed to be a space heater.

The Chief wouldn't confirm whether it was the same unit.

No other details have been released.