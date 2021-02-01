iHeartRadio
Fatal Snowmobile Crash on Northern Bruce Peninsula

OPP Logo

On January 28, 2021 at 4:44 p.m. Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a snowmobile crash on Forest Road, near Cape Chin Road North, in Northern Bruce Peninsula. An operator of a yellow and black snowmobile was involved in the collision. 

OPP officers were assisted at the scene by Bruce County Paramedics and Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire Department. OPP Technical Collision Investigators attended to assist with the investigation.

The 58 year old driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The deceased has been identified as David HUNT, of Hamilton.  

Grey Bruce OPP continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Anyone with information that can assist Grey Bruce OPP can call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. 

