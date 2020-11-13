iHeartRadio
Feeding Families at Zehrs Markets Owen Sound

We've teamed up with Zehrs Markets Owen Sound to help the Owen Sound Salvation Army Food Bank stock their shelves for the upcoming season.  

On Thursday, November 19th 92.3 The Dock will be broadcasting live from Zehrs Markets Owen Sound between 3:00pm and 6:00pm encouraging shoppers to donate an item to The Owen Sound Salvation Army Food Bank.  

Get your shopping done and grab a few non perishables for the Owen Sound Salvation Army Food Bank while you're there.  

As a community lets gather together, donate and make a diffenerce this holiday season for those who need a hand up.  

