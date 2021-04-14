Feeding Families: Restaurant Relief - Owen Sound
Covid has affected all of us, especially local small businesses. In particular, our restaurants are struggling right now. Restaurants are where we celebrate milestones, gather to spend time with friends and bond over delicious meals. We want to ensure we support them so they can continue to support us and our communities in the future.
92.3 The Dock is connecting local businesses with local restaurants - to buy meals for the food bank.
We're asking businesses, individuals, and organizations to commit to buying meals. These meals will be purchased at local restaurants, frozen, and donated to the local foodbank.
Fill out the form below to committ a donation. We will contact you to arrange an etransfer payment to the restaurant. The restaurant will create, freeze and deliver 40 meals.
We will contact you within two business days of receiving your submission
Restaurants
If you’re a restaurant interested in joining the program, please fill out the form below. Please note, we are accepting a limited number of restaurants at this time, and will contact more restaurants if the program expands in the future. We will contact you within two business days of receiving your submission
