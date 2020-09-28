iHeartRadio
Ferndale man facing attempted murder charges after police chase

A 43 year old Ferndale male is facing a number of serious charges after leading police on a pursuit. 

West Grey Police  say a man entered their station and the police station in Hanover on Friday and uttered death threats towards officers. 

He fled before anyone could stop him. 

Officers located him a short time later after he fled in a vehicle taken from a West Grey residence. 

Police gave chase and the suspect vehicle attempted to run the cruisers off the road. 

The chase was then terminated in the interests of public safety. 

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted in Hanover. 

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle but not before the driver pointed it directly at a West Grey officer and rammed a cruiser causing extensive damage. 

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder,  assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, uttering threats and flight from police. 

No name was released.  

 

 

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to call the west Grey Police at 519 369 3046.

                                            

