Ferndale man facing attempted murder charges after police chase

A 43 year old Ferndale male is facing a number of serious charges after leading police on a pursuit.

West Grey Police say a man entered their station and the police station in Hanover on Friday and uttered death threats towards officers.

He fled before anyone could stop him.

Officers located him a short time later after he fled in a vehicle taken from a West Grey residence.

Police gave chase and the suspect vehicle attempted to run the cruisers off the road.

The chase was then terminated in the interests of public safety.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted in Hanover.

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle but not before the driver pointed it directly at a West Grey officer and rammed a cruiser causing extensive damage.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, uttering threats and flight from police.

No name was released.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to call the west Grey Police at 519 369 3046.