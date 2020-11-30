iHeartRadio
-1°C

Static Links

Instagram

Festive First Friday

FFF-FBPost

Friday, December 4th celebrate Festive First Friday in downtown Owen Sound! Local downtown businesses will have specials and savings on to get everything you need for under your Christmas Tree, and maybe even a few things for yourself.  

Check out the businesses that are particiapting in Festive First Friday HERE.  

Downtown Owen Sound is bringing a contest your way for shopping local!  When you shop downtown Owen Sound starting on December 4th, pickup a #ShopOwenSound Holiday Passport at a participating business (there's 15 of them listed below) and get a stamp every time you shop.  Once you've got 3 stamps, you can enter to win an amazing prize incluiding gift certificates from downtown businesses.  

Here's what you need to know: 

  •  Starting on December 4th, pick up a passport at one of the 15 participating businesses
  • Shop at any 3 of the participating businesses and get a stamp
  • Once you have a minimum of 3 stamps, drop your passport off at City Hall before December 23rd to be entered to win $750 worth of gift certificates from downtown businesses! 

For a no purchase ballot, email specialevents@owensound.ca

Check out the contest details HERE. 

Here is a list of businesses participating in the #ShopOwenSound Holiday Passport (click on a business below for their website or social page):

  1. Kokoro

  2. The Fabric Centre 

  3. The Rocking Horse 

  4. Sizzlin

  5. The Milk Maid 

  6. Grey Gallery 

  7. Scenic City Games Emporium 

  8. Riverside Yarns 

  9. Becker Shoes 

  10. Casero 

  11. Canadian Mental Health Association 

  12. Sour Cat Records

  13. Heartwood Home

  14. Owen Sound Wellness Lifestyle Changes and More 

  15. The Bleeding Carrot 

Store hours vary, please check with them before you shop!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year,
The downtown is alive, didn’t you hear?
Full of festive joy and sparkling lights,
The holiday season brings magical nights.
So come one, come all to the downtown core,
To peek in a window or open the door.
Eat, drink and be merry as you go shop to shop,
We guarantee you’ll be met with a smile at each stop.
It’s Festive First Friday, December 4th is the day,
Shop local this holiday season, what do you say?

You may be interested in...

  • cjos-covid6

    Update from Grey Bruce Health Unit November 27 2020

    10 new case(s) reported in past 24 hours in Grey Bruce; Owen Sound – 1, Kincardine – 2, Grey Highlands – 2, Arran Elderslie – 2, West Grey – 2, Southgate – 1
  • Pc Nearing 2

    SOUTH BRUCE OPP WELCOMES OUR NEW RECRUIT 

    The South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has a new recruit that is already out on patrol with their coach officer.
  • RESIZED- OS Celebrates Logo-01

    Owen Sound Celebrates

    Join the City of Owen Sound for a physically distanced celebration as we recognize 100 years of incorporation as a City. On Saturday, December 5th get cozy at home and setup your TV, computer or mobile device to watch a special Owen Sound Celebration with FIREWORKS! 
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for The Dock's Inside Scoop

Logo

The Dock's Inside Scoop

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
787 9th Ave E. Owen Sound ON N4K 3E6  -   1-519-470-7626  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca