Friday, December 4th celebrate Festive First Friday in downtown Owen Sound! Local downtown businesses will have specials and savings on to get everything you need for under your Christmas Tree, and maybe even a few things for yourself.

Check out the businesses that are particiapting in Festive First Friday HERE.

Downtown Owen Sound is bringing a contest your way for shopping local! When you shop downtown Owen Sound starting on December 4th, pickup a #ShopOwenSound Holiday Passport at a participating business (there's 15 of them listed below) and get a stamp every time you shop. Once you've got 3 stamps, you can enter to win an amazing prize incluiding gift certificates from downtown businesses.

Here's what you need to know:

Starting on December 4th, pick up a passport at one of the 15 participating businesses

Shop at any 3 of the participating businesses and get a stamp

Once you have a minimum of 3 stamps, drop your passport off at City Hall before December 23rd to be entered to win $750 worth of gift certificates from downtown businesses!

For a no purchase ballot, email specialevents@owensound.ca

Check out the contest details HERE.

Here is a list of businesses participating in the #ShopOwenSound Holiday Passport (click on a business below for their website or social page):

Store hours vary, please check with them before you shop!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year,

The downtown is alive, didn’t you hear?

Full of festive joy and sparkling lights,

The holiday season brings magical nights.

So come one, come all to the downtown core,

To peek in a window or open the door.

Eat, drink and be merry as you go shop to shop,

We guarantee you’ll be met with a smile at each stop.

It’s Festive First Friday, December 4th is the day,

Shop local this holiday season, what do you say?