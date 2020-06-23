Field hospital stay at the Bayshore extended to September 30

Dock photo

The head of Grey Bruce Health Services says he's as optimistic as the Owen Sound Attack that there will be a full slate of games this season but CEO Gary Sims says the plan to get to that point is still being worked on.

Last week the Owen Sound Attack issued an open letter to fans saying they were confident they'd be in the Bayshore this fall and ready to play but were awaiting directives.

"Although we currently have no firm date for a return to play, we are optimistic that the Attack will hit the ice early this fall for a full schedule of games. We are awaiting guidance from the province, local public health officials and the Ontario Hockey League on when, how, and what our return to play will look like."

Sims says they've been directed by the province to keep their field hospital open until September 30th.

The off-site facility was built early on in the pandemic, again under the directive of the province, in order to help deal with any potential overflow at the local hospitals from Covid-19.

That overflow never materialized in Grey Bruce.

Sims says it was only ever used for training purposes.

He says they're working with Owen Sound council and the Attack to get them into their retail space at the Bayshore and their training facilities.

Sims says its based on "the premise though that if the social restrictions are lifted and they're allowed to play hockey again, that we will then have a two week period to take down the hospital and store it.

He says preparations are now underway to build the structures necessary to store the field hospital at the Owen Sound hospital.

"Should we need to use it again (for a possible second wave) in the fall or spring, we'd have that potential.

The hospital has the adaptability of being broken down into 25, 50 or 75 beds.

The CEO says it would take some modifications but if they had to put it somewhere else, it could be done.

He says its a bit of a plan in the works with the city and the team but he's confident they can figure it out.

The off-site hospital cost more than $650,000 including the 75 beds as well as the electrical, gas lines, walls and labour costs.

The province has already agreed to pay $300,000 for the beds while bills have been submitted for the rest.

GBHS is still awaiting a response.

Sims says to date they've spent just over $3 million on Covid-19 including the field hospital, PPE, staffing changes and the assessment centre outside Owen Sound's hospital.

All of those cost have been submitted to the province along with every other hospital in Ontario.