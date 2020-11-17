Fire in downtown Owen Sound contained to one unit

(Dock photo)

Owen Sound fire fighters managed to contain a blaze to a single apartment unit after being called to the downtown yesterday just before noon.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the window of the unit directly above the former Norma Jean's restaurant on 8th Street East.

There are three other units in the building but none of them received damage nor did the vacant business below.

Nobody was in the unit at the time but other tenants of the other units were evacuated.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation but its believed to have started from a small space heater.

Police and fire would like to remind us not to leave any electric device or appliance plugged in when we leave for any extended period of time.

