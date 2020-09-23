iHeartRadio
Fire inspection reveals possible meth lab

On September 21, an inspection conducted by the Owen Sound Fire Department resulted in the discovery of a suspected synthetic drug production operation in a downtown Owen Sound apartment.

Members of the Owen Sound Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit were notified of the discovery and a search warrant was obtained to further investigate. 

Several items were located and seized upon execution of the warrant, including glassware, chemicals and powder like substances that are indicative of small-scale methamphetamine production.

Police are awaiting an analysis of the seized substances by Health Canada prior to making a determination regarding potential criminal charges.  

The operation and associated equipment were dismantled and removed by police. 

The two- unit apartment building had been evacuated for a short period of time until a determination was made that it was safe for the occupants to return.

 

